News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Sandro Tonali handed warning ahead of Newcastle United Champions League opener v AC Milan

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has issued a warning to Sandro Tonali ahead of AC Milan’s clash with Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Milan and England defender admitted he won’t be ‘friends’ with Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali until after the San Siro meeting.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan over the summer for an Italian record £52million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After the game, we can start being friends again,” Tomori said via Mail Online ahead of the match. “During the game, though, we are not friends.”

Most Popular

Tomori missed Milan’s 5-1 derby humiliation by Inter Milan over the the weekend and will be hoping to help his side bounce back against The Magpies.

“I was disappointed not to have been able to help my team-mates on the pitch,” the 25-year-old added. “Watching the match on TV is tough, you can’t help the team.

“Tomorrow I’ll be on the pitch, I hope. We’ll try to win and start the group well.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is also well aware of the threat Eddie Howe’s side pose following their 1-0 win over Brentford over the weekend.

“[Newcastle] seem like a classic English team to me with physicality, pressure and intensity,” he said. “They are very tall and dangerous on the dead ball, without neglecting their quality.”

The match will be The Magpies’ first back in the Champions League since 2003. They have been drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain as well as AC Milan in Group F, which has been dubbed ‘the group of death’.

Related topics:EnglandAC MilanNewcastleChampions LeagueDefenderChelsea