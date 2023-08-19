Newcastle’s partnership with Castore could be into its final season following leaked footage from the ‘We Are Newcastle United’ Amazon documentary which showed the club’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone and chief executive officer Darren Eales visiting Adidas’ headquarters in Germany.

The clip was narrated by Magpies legend Alan Shearer, who said: “The club meet with Adidas to strike the biggest deal in the history of the club. One which would be worth hundreds of millions over an initial five year period”.

The footage comes from episode for of the four part documentary which was not due to be released until Friday, September 1.

Following the leak, Adidas took to Twitter to tease a potential partnership with the club. A black and white Adidas logo along with 01.09.23 and the caption ‘coming soon’ was posted by Adidas’ official Twitter account and retweeted by Newcastle with the eyes and popcorn emojis.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and now look set to return for the 2024-25 campaign. The German sportswear company have produced some of The Magpies’ most iconic Premier League kits.

Puma succeeded Adidas between 2010 and 2021 before Castore came on board as United’s kit manufacturers.