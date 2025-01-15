‘Advanced’ - Newcastle United ‘in talks’ to seal second transfer of January window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this month.

Almiron has spent six years on Tyneside, but has made just one Premier League start this season amid speculation his time at the club may be coming to an end. The Paraguayan hasn’t scored since December 2023 and has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League since October.

MLS side Charlotte FC have recently been linked with a move for the winger, but a rejected bid in the summer and recent news that they are interested in signing former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could end those rumours. Everton and Fulham were briefly linked with Almiron during the summer, but ultimately he remained at St James’ Park.

However, fresh reports have detailed interest from Atlanta United, the club that sold Almiron to Newcastle for £21m in January 2019. According to David Ornstein, the Magpies and the MLS side are in ‘advanced talks’ over a potential £11m move this month.

On X, Ornstein posted: ‘Atlanta United working to reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign winger Miguel Almiron. #ATLUTD offer for 30yo Paraguay international worth in region of £11m - #NUFC considering. Talks advanced + conclusion expected in coming days’.

If Almiron was to leave Tyneside, then he would become the club’s second transfer departure of the month having seen Isaac Hayden depart to join Championship side Portsmouth. Hayden will spend the rest of the season on-loan at Fratton Park.