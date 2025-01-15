Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar was a surprise omission from the matchday squad on Wednesday night’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Schar returned to the Newcastle starting line-up against Bromley on Sunday after missing the first two matches of 2025 against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal due to respective Premier League and Carabao Cup suspensions. After returning from suspension, Schar was set to be involved for the match against Wolves on Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off).

But it has now been confirmed that the Newcastle defender has been ruled out due to illness. As a result, Sven Botman comes back into the side after being rested on Sunday.

Eddie Howe has made nine changes to his side from the 3-1 win over Bromley with only Joelinton and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka keeping their place in the side. Dan Burn comes back alongside Botman in defence with Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento at left-back and right-back respectively.

Livramento scored his first and so far only Newcastle goal in a 3-0 win over Wolves at St James’ Park last season. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes come back in alongside Joelinton in midfield.

Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak get to partner up once again after being rested against Bromley while Anthony Gordon is on the left wing.

In addition to Schar dropping out of the squad, Matt Targett also misses out after starting his first match in 14 months against Bromley. Emil Krafth returns on the bench after two months out with a broken collar bone.