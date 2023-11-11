Bruno Guimaraes posts seven-word Newcastle United message after Premier League ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has issued a message to Newcastle United after being ruled out of Saturday's Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth (5:30pm kick-off).

The Brazilian has missed the trip to the Vitality Stadium after picking up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Arsenal last weekend.

Guimaraes' absence and Dan Burn's injury will force Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe into at least two changes from Arsenal while Callum Wilson is also a major doubt for the game after picking up a hamstring problem at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match at Bournemouth, Guimaraes took to Twitter to post a quick message of encouragement to his team-mates.

"Good luck today team @NUFC with you," he wrote.

Newcastle failed to win any of the six league games Guimaraes missed last season, including their previous trip to Bournemouth back in February.

Ahead of the match, Howe was asked how he will replace Guimaraes this weekend.

"I don't think you can replace Bruno with another Bruno," Howe admitted. "He's very unique, he's got unique qualities and has done very well this season.

"So we will replace him with someone else with different qualities but can still be a really effective player for us. I believe we can cope with his absence but it will be hard because he's such a big player for us."

As a result of Guimaraes' suspension, Joe Willock could be handed his first Premier League start of the season while 17-year-old Lewis Miley is also in with a shout of making his full Premier League debut for the club.