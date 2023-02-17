Agent drops hint over future of £71m winger amid Newcastle United and Real Madrid ‘interest’
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has starred in Serie A this year and his agent has dropped a hint over his future at Napoli.
Newcastle United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the host of clubs that have been linked with a move for Kvaratskhelia. The Napoli winger has 11 goals and 14 assists this season and his agent, Mamuka Jugheli, has revealed that the Georgian’s focus is solely on Napoli this campaign - despite great transfer interest from around Europe.
Jugheli told Calcio Napoli 24: “There is a lot of interest from other clubs but Kvara doesn’t think of any other club. He thinks only of winning the Scudetto and Napoli’s matches in the Champions League. He’ll take care of bringing happiness to the Neapolitans.”
He added: “Kvara loves Napoli. He loves being there. He told me that in terms of football in Italy, he only sees himself in Naples. He will never play in any other Italian club, apart from Napoli.”