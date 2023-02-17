Newcastle United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the host of clubs that have been linked with a move for Kvaratskhelia. The Napoli winger has 11 goals and 14 assists this season and his agent, Mamuka Jugheli, has revealed that the Georgian’s focus is solely on Napoli this campaign - despite great transfer interest from around Europe.

Jugheli told Calcio Napoli 24: “There is a lot of interest from other clubs but Kvara doesn’t think of any other club. He thinks only of winning the Scudetto and Napoli’s matches in the Champions League. He’ll take care of bringing happiness to the Neapolitans.”

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly a target for Newcastle United (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)