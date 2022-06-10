Almiron, signed by Rafa Benitez in January 2019, has been tipped for a summer exit at the Premier League club, which this week recruited left-back Matt Targett. However, the midfielder – who scored both Paraguay’s goals in their 2-2 draw against South Korea in Suwon today – is at the “best club in the world”, according to Daniel Campos, his representative.

“He’s at the best club in the world,” Campos is quoted as saying in Paraguay. “He’s happy with prominence. I don’t see any possibility of change now. They’re going to change everything, structure, youth, women’s soccer – everything’s going to change.”

Eddie Howe spoke about Almiron’s role in February. United’s head coach said: "He has a massive role to play. I'm a big fan of Miggy. He has outstanding athletic and pressing qualities, which, of course, we base our game around, really.”