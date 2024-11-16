Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron’s agent has revealed the winger is determined to fight for his place at Newcastle United and has played down rumours of a potential January transfer.

Almiron has struggled for gametime this season and has started just one Premier League game so far this term. Despite being a regular throughout Eddie Howe’s time at the club, Almiron’s influence in the first-team has waned in recent months and he has been linked with moves away from the club in recent times.

Last January, there was interest from Saudi Arabia in the winger, but Almiron opted instead to stay on Tyneside. Links to the Saudi Pro League have never really gone away and in summer, Fulham, Everton and MLS side Charlotte FC were all linked with a potential move for him.

Ultimately, the Paraguayan remained on Tyneside in a bid to fight for a spot in Howe’s first-team once again. Speculation surrounding a potential move to River Plate, of whom Almiron is a boyhood fan, has arisen in recent days, but his agent, Daniel Campos, has played down those rumours and has maintained Almiron’s desire to stay at Newcastle United.

Campos told Radio la Red, as picked up by TYC Sports: “Although Miguel isn’t happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight at Newcastle.

“The coach always supported him. When he asked for something, he asked him to not leave. It must be a tactical or momentary issue.

“They [Charlotte FC] offered around 18 million dollars . We had arranged a contract with them, but the club rejected the proposal from the United States.

“He has a valid contract. His contract was renewed last year for three more [years], and with the new owners of the club. Miguel is not desperate for money or to do crazy things. If there is an offer from any team, we will go through the competent channels.

“The clause, except for the Brazilians, is unaffordable [for South American clubs]. The problem is also the contract he has.”

Almiron is currently on international duty with Paraguay and helped them defeat world champions Argentina 2-1 to take a giant step towards potential World Cup qualification.