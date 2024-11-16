Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United Supporters Trust are planning a protest alongside West Ham fans ahead of the Premier League meeting between the two sides later this month.

Eddie Howe’s side head into that game on the back of three successive wins having defeated Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest before the international break. West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled under new boss Julen Lopetegui and have won just three times all season in the league.

A Monday night kick-off under the lights at St James’ Park could be a special occasion on Tyneside. However, ahead of the match, Newcastle United Supporters Trust will stage a demonstration to promote the ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ campaign.

That campaign was set up by the Football Supporters Association (FSA) amid rising ticket prices in England. 19 of the 20 Premier League clubs have increased ticket prices this season, sparking a movement to try and stop clubs exploiting the loyalty of their core fans who watch the team week in and week out.

The protest at St James’ Park will take place next to the statues of Alan Shearer and Sir Bobby Robson where a similar demonstration took place ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal a fortnight ago.

A statement by NUST issued ahead of that match read: “This weekend sees the launch of the FSA's Stop Exploiting Loyalty campaign.

“Supporters have long campaigned to keep football affordable, and while there has been some progress-such as the ongoing £30 away ticket price cap in the Premier League-anger continues to grow over the rising cost of home tickets.

“In the coming weeks we will stand shoulder to shoulder with fans from every other Premier League club to make our concerns known as part of the Stop Exploiting Loyalty campaign.”

It continued: “We strongly encourage all NUFC supporters, and football fans in general, to come together and support this campaign - whether by standing side by side with banners or simply sharing the message on social media.

“Together we must stand united and spread the word as supporters across the country tell all Premier League clubs to Stop Exploiting Loyalty.”