Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be on the move once again this summer.

Just over 12 months ago, Saint-Maximin left Newcastle to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for around £22million. After four goals and 10 assists for the PIF-owned club during the 2023-24 campaign, the 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, now managed by Jose Mourinho.

According to Fotomac in Turkey, Fenerbahce have reached a ‘high-level agreement’ with Saint-Maximin. The move would see the French winger compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds this coming season having missed out on the opportunity to play in the competition with Newcastle last season.

But now Al Ahli and Fenerbahce must agree a fee for the player.

The move to Turkey would also give Saint-Maximin the opportunity to work under one of the most successful managers in the modern era in Mourinho. The 61-year-old left AS Roma in January before being appointed as Fenerbahce’s new boss last month.

Mourinho, who has won 26 trophies during his managerial career, will be tasked with helping Fenerbahce end a 10-year Super Lig title drought. The Istanbul side finished second to fierce rivals Galatasaray during the 2023-24 campaign despite finishing on 99 points and losing just one match all season.

Galatasaray’s 33 wins, three draws and two defeats from 38 games saw them win the title by a three-point margain.

