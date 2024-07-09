Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic midfielder Lubomir Moravcik has recommended Celtic as a destination for Martin Dubravka this summer.

Dubravka has been linked with a move to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions to replace Joe Hart after he announced his retirement from football at the end of last season. The 35-year-old spent the second half of last season as Newcastle United’s first-choice keeper following injury to Nick Pope, however, he is expected to fall down the pecking-order again now that the Burnley man has recovered from a dislocated shoulder.

Furthermore, the signings of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer have further cast doubt on Dubravka’s long-term future on Tyneside. The Slovakian, who helped his country to being just minutes away from defeating England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, may leave for pastures new this summer and Moravick believes Celtic could be a good destination for his fellow countryman.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Moravcik said: “If this is a possibility, I have absolutely no doubts that Martin has the qualities required to play for Celtic.

“He is in his mid-thirties and has great experience from playing in the English Premier League and for his country. I was in Germany at the Euros to support my country and Martin was brilliant.

“He is tall, makes important saves and is comfortable with right foot and left foot. He makes good judgments on the park and gives the team proper security.

“I also believe Martin would have no problem coping with the pressure of playing for Celtic. We are talking about a highly experienced professional. The chance to play for Celtic against Rangers and in the Champions League would be something that Martin would embrace and accept the challenge.

