Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer.

The 27-year-old Juventus midfielder struggled during his season on loan at Liverpool with fitness issues limiting him to just 13 minutes of competitive football during the 2022-23 campaign. But he got back to his best during the 2023-24 campaign while on loan at Fiorentina.

The Brazilian made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club, scoring twice. He also made 72 appearances for Barcelona prior to joining Juventus in 2020 for around £70million.

It has been over two years since Arthur last featured for Juve, who are looking to move him on once again this summer. And according to Spanish outlet, MARCA, Arthur’s solid season on loan at Fiorentina has seen Premier League clubs take note.

The report adds Arthur’s ‘priority’ would be to return to the Premier League with Everton and Newcastle United both monitoring the player’s situation.

Serie A clubs AS Roma and Napoli have also been credited with an interest. However, Arthur is still due to return to Juventus for pre-season training, with a summer move away looking likely.

Despite Arthur’s successful spell at Fiorentina, the club opted against triggering the £17million option to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season. Juve will likely be looking for a similar fee for the midfielder this summer.

