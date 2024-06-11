'Agreed' - Chelsea set to beat Newcastle United to second summer signing after Tosin Adarabioyo
Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea.
The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Palace in 2023-24 and attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool as well as Chelsea.
According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Newcastle have been priced out of a move for the £60million-rated player. Olise had previously agreed to join Chelsea last summer but a deal failed to materialise.
Now the player has verbally agreed terms with Chelsea once again. Fresh reports from GIVEMESPORT claim Chelsea are now speaking to Palace regarding the scheduling of payments regarding Olise’s release clause - understood to be worth in excess of £60million.
Olise spent seven years at Chelsea’s academy before joining Manchester City and Reading, whom he joined Palace from in 2021. Man United retain an interest in the player and can perhaps take some encouragement from Chelsea failing to get a deal for Olise over the line having been in a similar position last summer.
Despite looking likely to miss out on Olise, Newcastle are still looking to sign a right winger this summer. West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen has also attracted interest from The Magpies but is again likely to be too expensive.
Newcastle are set to take a closer look at 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh following his successful loan spell at Feyenoord. The winger scored 11 goals for the Rotterdam club and is rated at £40million by Newcastle as they prepare to make a decision on his future this summer.
