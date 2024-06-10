The summer transfer window will open for business later this week and Newcastle United are reportedly set to land a double deal to boost Eddie Howe’s squad.
The Magpies boss is closing in on a reunion with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after as he prepares to leave the Vitality Stadium on a free transfer when his contract comes to an end later this month.
And recent reports have suggested Newcastle are also making progress on a £15m deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they continue to hold negotiations with the Championship club after agreeing terms with the England Under-21 squad.
Should the duo put pen to paper on moves to St James Park, they are highly unlikely to represent the only business conducted by the Magpies during the close season. But how does the United squad currently look and which players are facing bid decisions during the summer months?
