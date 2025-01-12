Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will make a move to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in 2025.

The 22-year-old was targeted by Newcastle last summer and even verbally agreed personal terms with the club but Burnley would not sanction the deal. The Magpies made two bids for Trafford but were unable to meet Burnley’s £20million asking price, seeing a £16million offer rejected.

The club ended up signing Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest for £20million just weeks later as part of the PSR financial gymnastics that saw Elliot Anderson move in the opposite direction for £35million. The Greek international is yet to feature in the Premier League for Newcastle this season.

With Martin Dubravka’s future at Newcastle uncertain and the goalkeeper likely to leave the club in the summer, if not sooner, Trafford has been identified as a long-term successor to Nick Pope.

Newcastle’s recruitment team were in attendance at Burnley’s recent 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on December 29 to take a closer look at Trafford. The England Under-21s goalkeeper kept one of his 16 clean sheets so far this season in the match.

In 25 Championship appearances in 2024-25, Trafford has conceded just nine goals.

Prior to joining Burnley in 2023, Trafford enjoyed a hugely successful Euro Under-21s Championships with England in which he didn’t concede a goal and saved a last-minute penalty in the final. Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was team-mates with Trafford in the tournament.

And Gordon was full of praise for Trafford following the win.

“I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said in 2023. “He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”

While Newcastle already have five goalkeepers registered as part of their Premier League squad and are trying to keep Dubravka beyond January amid an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, a move for Trafford is likely to come in the summer.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the club are in discussions with Dubravka regarding a new deal and that he wants the Slovakian to remain at the club beyond the summer. But nothing has been agreed.

When asked if Dubravka could still be at the club next season, Howe said: “Yes, of course. Let’s wait and see what happens in the next few days.”

When asked whether Newcastle had a clear ‘No. 1 goalkeeper’, Howe said: “I’m not going to answer that and you’ll understand that. Although everyone outside would perceive there's a number and a ranking, when you’re in my position and this goes for all the players, it’s always in a state of flux.

“It’s always changing and moving because that’s down to the player’s performances. They will always make you change your mind.

“I think that will be the case with this, let’s wait and see.”