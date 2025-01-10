Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe is ‘hopeful’ Newcastle United can reach an agreement with Martin Dubravka to keep him at the club.

Dubravka has a deal on the table to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab and appeared to say ‘goodbye’ to the 6,000 travelling Newcastle supporters after Tuesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal. But any claims of an imminent departure for the goalkeeper relayed by the Saudi Arabian media are understood to be premature.

Dubravka has reportedly agreed to join the Saudi club but Newcastle are still yet to sanction the deal. Head coach Howe has been consistent in his message about wanting to keep the player on Tyneside. Dubravka has six months left on his contract at St James’ Park and Howe told The Gazette after the win at Arsenal that it would be his ‘wish’ to tie the goalkeeper down to a new deal with talks ongoing.

Howe admitted there was a possibility Dubravka could stay at Newcastle beyond the summer but no deal has been agreed or sanctioned yet.

“Nothing has changed,” Howe said on Dubravka. “It's business as usual with Martin, he's still here, he's still playing very well.

“Martin has been in a difficult situation no doubt. Naturally he'll want some sort of conclusion to his future whether that's a new contract with us or whatever the outcome. He's certainly played very well and I've been really pleased with him, he's more than played his part in this recent run.

“Hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement with him. Martin has never said he wants to leave and has been a very, very good professional for us.”

The Magpies have won seven games out of seven since Dubravka came into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope - keeping five clean sheets. The Slovakian is likely to be rested for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Bromley at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with Howe set to rotate his side.

Alexander Isak will be rested for the match after struggling with his hamstring against Arsenal on Tuesday night. The striker scored his 15th goal of the season in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at the Emirates Stadium and will be expected to be back in contention for the return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers next week.