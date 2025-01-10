Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s owners have invested a further £15million into the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A Companies House update has confirmed that £15million has been injected into the club through the allotment of shares on December 31, 2024. It follows on from two separate investments of £35million and £37million into the club in the same manner in Match and October 2024.

It takes the investment into the club over the past 12 months to £87million through the issuing of shares. As money is being put into the club in the form of shares rather than a loan, there is no debt or obligation to repay on the club’s behalf.

Newcastle have recently appointed a new director to the club’s board. Jacobo Solis’ appointment was also confirmed via Companies House this week. It follows the announcement of Roger Thornton in October 2024.

A statement from the club on Solis’ appointment read: ‘Newcastle United [Thursday, January 9] announced the appointment of Jacobo Solis to the club's Board of Directors.

“Solis is Head of Europe Direct Investments in the International Investments Division at PIF. He has been directly involved with Newcastle United since the acquisition of the club by an investment group led by PIF in October 2021 and is closely aligned with the club's strategy and plans for the future.”

Newcastle’s ownership changed in 2024 with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi stepping away from the club in July. Their departure resulted in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s stake increasing to 85% and RB Sports & Media’s increasing to 15%.

Newcastle are currently in the January transfer window but head coach Eddie Howe has warned of a quiet month for the club. No major signings are expected unless the club are able to sell a player first.

Martin Dubravka has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia while there has also been talk of a potential exit for winger Miguel Almiron.