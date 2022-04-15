Wilson hasn’t featured for The Magpies in 2022 due to a calf injury while Trippier has spent the past two months on the sidelines with a fractured metatarsal.

But both players are continuing to make progress with a view to returning to action before the end of the season.

And United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that both players have been out on the grass this week but are yet to take part in full training with the rest of the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Personally they are both okay,” Howe said. “They are both in a good place and improving in line with what we expected. Kieran is very slightly ahead of schedule, he's beginning to run on back the grass now which is a great sign for us.

"He's still now got to build up his fitness and everything that comes with that.

“Callum is hitting balls towards the goal. With no goalkeeper in at the moment, just mannequins but he's gradually building up to where he wants to be."

Potential return dates for the duo have been speculated with both players hoping to be back in contention with games to spare this campaign. But Howe has not set any concrete or provisional return dates for either player as it stands.

He added: “There are no dates at the moment, we just want them to feel good with their respective injuries.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.