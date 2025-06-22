AI tool Grok3 predicts how Newcastle United will fare against the likes of Sunderland, Liverpool and Man Utd in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are still eight weeks to go until Newcastle United kick off what should be a thrilling Premier League season with a visit to top five rivals Aston Villa.

The Magpies pipped Unai Emery’s side to a place in the upcoming season’s Champions League last time out and the two sides are sure to be in the mix for a top five spot once again. The visit to Villa Park kickstarts what should be a challenging opening month to the campaign as Eddie Howe’s men host champions Liverpool in their first home game of the season before August is rounded off with a visit to newly promoted Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, there is already something different about the new season as the Magpies will face local rivals Sunderland in a Premier League derby for the first time since 2016 after the Black Cats ended their eight-year absence from the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month.

Newcastle will hope to be up there challenging once again this season and they can expect to face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool as they look to claim qualification for the Champions League for the second successive season. But how could the Magpies fare in the Premier League when the new season gets underway in August?

We asked AI tool Grok3 to predict how Newcastle would fare during the new Premier League season and it has thrown up some very interesting answers.

Predicted key results in Newcastle United’s 2025/26 season

AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa (A) – 1-1

Tough opening match against a top-six rival. A point away sets a positive tone. Isak likely scores.

Sunderland (A) – 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wear-Tyne derby carries massive emotional weight. Grok3 predict a comfortable win due to Newcastle’s superior squad depth.

Arsenal (A) – 0-2

Mid-season clash against a title-chasing Arsenal. Newcastle struggle away against top-four sides and the loss exposes squad fatigue and prompts Howe to adjust tactics.

Sunderland (H) – 3-1

Home derby completes a potential double over rivals. Gordon and Bruno shine in a dominant display.

Manchester City (H) – 2-2

Late-season test against the champions. Newcastle’s home form secures a point, with Isak matching Haaland to prove Newcastle can compete with the elite, boosting confidence.

Fulham (A) – 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secures crucial points in a favorable run-in and clinches Champions League spot.

Season overview

Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak celebrate scoring for Newcastle against Wolves in the Premier League | Getty Images | Getty Images

Grok3: “Predicting Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Premier League season involves speculation due to variables like transfers, injuries, and managerial decisions. Based on partial fixture lists, recent performance trends, and insights from sources like AI predictions and fan discussions, Grok3 has provided a concise season overview with key results highlighted. The prediction assumes Newcastle maintain their 2024/25 form, with a strong squad led by Howe, Isak, and Gordon, and no major disruptions.

Total Points: 68 points (18W, 14D, 6L across 38 matches) Final Position: 4th-5th, likely securing Champions League qualification Key Factors: Strong home form at St James’ Park, Isak’s goal-scoring (20+ goals projected), Gordon’s creativity, and defensive solidity with Botman. European commitments and squad depth will be tested General Trend: Solid start, mid-season dip in January, strong finish in spring to secure a top-four spot.

Month by month summary

Newcastle United are preparing for life back in Europe's elite competition. | AFP via Getty Images

2025

August: 1W, 1D, 1L (4 points) – Mixed start; Villa draw and Leeds win offset Liverpool loss September: 2W, 0D, 1L (6 points) – Home wins vs. Wolves, Bournemouth; Arsenal loss October: 2W, 1D, 0L (7 points) – Strong run with Forest win, Brighton draw November: 2W, 1D, 0L (7 points) – Consistent against mid-table sides December: 3W, 1D, 0L (10 points) – Derby win sparks festive surge

2026

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January: 1W, 1D, 1L (4 points) – Dip due to fatigue; Arsenal loss hurts February: 2W, 1D, 0L (7 points) – Home form drives recovery March: 2W, 1D, 0L (7 points) – Derby home win fuels top-four charge April: 2W, 1D, 1L (7 points) – City draw a highlight; one loss to a top side May: 2W, 1D, 0L (7 points) – Strong finish secures 4th.