Newcastle United will travel to Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The summer transfer window is open for business once again as Newcastle United look to add to the solitary signing they have made since the end of last season.

Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero was confirmed as the Magpies first signing of the summer earlier this month and the former Malaga winger is expected to spend next season out loan as he takes the next step in his development away from St James Park.

The transfer rumour mill has cranked up a notch in recent days as Newcastle have been linked with a number of long-term targets as they aim to boost Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. The Magpies are believed to be targeting a goalkeeper, a centre back, a winger and a versatile striker ahead of the new campaign and they will hope to have them in their ranks by the time Howe’s men kick off their season with a tough-looking visit to Aston Villa before hosting reigning champions Liverpool at St James Park one week later.

But how could Newcastle look when they walk out at Villa Park on the opening day of the 2025/26 season?

Newcastle United’s starting XI v Aston Villa if transfer speculation is true

Years at club: N/A | Getty Images

Goalkeeper - James Trafford

The England Under-21 international is a long-term transfer target for the Magpies and recent reports have suggested Newcastle have opened talks over a possible move for Trafford once again. The goalkeeping situation at St James Park could well provide one of the stories of the summer - and a successful move for Trafford could well trigger a number of departures.

Right back - Tino Livramento

The former Chelsea academy product has quickly become a key figure within the Magpies squad and has shown his versatility by impressing in both full-back positions. Although Livramento spent most of the second half of last season at left back, it would be no surprise to see him return to his natural position on the right side of the back four.

Centre back - Dan Burn

Arguably Newcastle’s player of the season last time out as the Blyth-born defender enjoyed a stellar campaign with a Wembley goal, a maiden international call-up and a season of consistent performances at the heart of the Magpies defence. Burn will likely face major competition for a place in Eddie Howe’s back four but the Magpies boss knows he can rely on the big defender in any situation.

Centre back - Marc Guehi

Years at club: N/A | Getty Images

Attempts to sign the Crystal Palace and England defender dominated last summer as the Magpies reportedly made three unsuccessful bids for the Eagles star. Guehi has now entered into the final 12 months of his current deal at Selhurst Park and there has been speculation suggesting Newcastle could revisit their interest in the former Chelsea man.

Left back - Lewis Hall

The former Chelsea youngster was arguably on his way to becoming Newcastle’s player of the season last season before his campaign was curtailed by an injury. Hall should be ready to return when the 2025/26 season gets underway and it would be no shock to see him take his place at left back once again.

Midfield - Sandro Tonali

A tactical tweak that revolved around Tonali transformed Newcastle’s season as the Italy international became an integral figure within Howe’s side and provided the pace, energy and quality that inspired a historic second half to the season.

Midfield - Joelinton

The Brazil international offers something different in the heart of the Newcastle side as he brings intensity, strength and power to Howe’s side. Often a tone-setter, always full-on, seeing Joelinton back in black and white after his injury issues will delight Magpies fans.

Midfield - Bruno Guimaraes

The Magpies inspirational captain and the man that led them to their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool last season. Talk of a possible departure from Tyneside appears to be a thing of the past for the former Lyon star and it is easy to see Bruno seems very much at home at Newcastle.

Winger - Joao Pedro

Brighton's Joao Pedro could be on the move this summer | Getty Images

Another long-term target believed to remain on the Magpies radar. Pedro was heavily linked with a move to Tyneside during his time at Watford before Brighton secured his signature. Talks over a big money move to Newcastle are said to have started and the Brazilian’s versatility and quality only add to the attraction of landing him this summer.

Winger - Anthony Gordon

There has been some talk Liverpool could reignite their interest in the England international over the course of the summer transfer window - but Newcastle will be keen to retain Gordon’s services and get him back to his top form after a low key end to last season.

Striker - Alexander Isak

Speculation over Isak’s future at Newcastle has become somewhat tedious for Magpies supporters. Only an eye-watering offer would even tempt United into considering a sale and even that seems unlikely. There is talk of a possible new deal being on the table for the Swede as he prepares to take on the Champions League once again next season.

