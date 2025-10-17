Who will Newcastle United sign in the January transfer window, according to AI?

Newcastle have had a mixed start to the season, but will hope that the side rejuvenated by the instant impact of record signing Nick Woltemade can gain momentum and challenge at the top of the Premier League table.

After the much-talked-about transfer saga involving star striker Alexander Isak, the Magpies will feel they’re now free of the shackles of all the rumours and headlines that weighed on them at the start of the season as they struggled off the start line. Now, after picking up a few wins, including an emphatic 4-0 away victory to get their Champions League campaign up and running, it is time for Eddie Howe’s side to look ahead to a bright future.

They did spend big on the big German striker but they might need reinforcements in January when the games start to come thick and fast at the turn of the year, as they hope to be competing on four fronts. Rumours will begin to churn and links will grow strong, but for now, we’ve asked Google’s Gemini AI chatbot to identify some key targets Newcastle could sign to enhance their chances this season.

Newcastle transfers: Kobbie Mainoo - Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo | Getty Images

Gemini: Reports suggest Newcastle is keeping tabs on the young England international, especially given he is reportedly unsettled by a lack of playing time.

Manager Eddie Howe is reportedly a strong admirer of the player's talent. Newcastle is monitoring the situation and could test Man Utd's resolve with a bid in January if his lack of minutes continues. Newcastle are looking to add further quality and depth to their midfield, and Mainoo's dynamic, talented profile fits the mould of a player they want to develop. Acquiring a highly-rated young English international would be a significant coup.

Conor Gallagher - Atletico Madrid

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid) | Getty Images

Gemini: Growing frustrated with a bit-part role at the Spanish club and is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League. Newcastle has a long-standing interest in Gallagher, dating back to his time at Chelsea. They are reported to have made an approach asking to be kept informed of his availability.

Similar to Mainoo, he is reportedly seeking regular football to boost his chances of returning to the England squad, particularly with the World Cup looming. He also reportedly feels more comfortable in the Premier League. Gallagher's high-energy, high-pressing style and tireless work rate align perfectly with Eddie Howe's tactical requirements. He also offers proven Premier League quality and European experience. Atlético Madrid may be open to a sale for a fee around the €40m mark.

Ruben Neves - Al-Hilal

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal) | Getty Images

Gemini: His contract is due to expire in 2026, and he is reportedly open to a Premier League return, feeling he has unfinished business in England.

Neves is on Newcastle's shortlist. Their advantage could be the link through the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle and Al-Hilal, potentially making a deal easier to facilitate (possibly even a loan). A desire for top-level European football and to return to a league where he was highly respected. Reports suggest he would not demand the full extent of his high Saudi wages to make the move happen.

Neves offers leadership, exceptional passing range, control in midfield, and Premier League experience. He would add a different dimension and maturity to the squad. However, some tactical questions remain about his high-pressing mobility compared to players like Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.