AI predicts Newcastle United’s summer transfer business with £50m star signing

Getty Images

What business could Newcastle United conduct during the summer transfer window?

Newcastle United have endured several challenges during recent transfer windows and it could be argued their recent business has been underwhelming.

Despite that, Eddie Howe has guided the Magpies back into European competition and has finally brought an end to the Magpies’ 70-year wait for major domestic silverware after their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool secured a place in next season’s Europa Conference League. Of course, Howe and his players have their sights firmly set on a Champions League place and claiming one of the five spots on offer in this season’s Premier League could well transform United’s transfer plans for this summer and beyond.

No matter what European competition Newcastle are competing in next season, there will be a need to boost Howe’s squad to help the Magpies cope with an increasingly intense fixture schedule and there are some major decisions to take over current members of the United squad.

After failing to make a permanent signing during the January transfer window and being forced into the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer, the Magpies are believed to be in a more positive state in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. So, who are United predicted to sell and sign during the summer transfer window as they prepare to return to Europe? We ask AI tool Grok 3 to see what business is predicted to happen during the close-season.

Who will Newcastle United sign during the summer transfer window according to AI?

Tyler Dibling is a 'top target' for Spurs. | Getty Images

Centre-Back: Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

A £60m-rated centre-back, seen as a potential starter to bolster Newcastle’s defense.

Right-Winger: Tyler Dibling (Southampton)

A £50m-rated prospect Newcastle have monitored for years, viewed as a starting right-winger.

Centre-Forward: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

A young striker attracting interest from Newcastle, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Burnley)

A £30m-rated goalkeeper Newcastle have continued to monitor, potentially as a long-term starter.

Versatile Defender: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Available for free as a backup left-back and right-back, offering versatility.

Who will Newcastle United sell during the 2025 summer transfer window?

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates with team mates Kieran Trippier (obscured) and Callum Wilson (r). (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak Newcastle are adamant about keeping their star striker, but interest from Arsenal and Liverpool persists. If sold, he could fetch a massive fee, potentially over £100m, though the club prefers to retain him.Speculation on X suggests Isak could leave, but this is not confirmed by reliable sources.

Kieran Trippier Could available for transfer, Trippier’s experience may attract suitors, but his age (34) could limit his market. A summer exit is possible if he doesn’t leave in January.

Martin Dubravka Out of contract in summer 2026, Dubravka is expected to leave on a free transfer unless sold for a nominal fee in January.

Matt Targett Listed as available for transfer, Targett’s limited game time makes him a candidate for a summer move.

Isaac Hayden Another player available for transfer, Hayden has been out of the first-team picture and is likely to leave permanently.

Callum Wilson With uncertainty over his future and injury concerns, Newcastle may look to sell Wilson or let his contract run down, especially if they sign a new centre-forward.