Alan Shearer wants more from Newcastle United’s ‘big players’ following an inconsistent run of performances.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle beat Arsenal and Nottingham Forest before losing at home to West Ham United either side of the international break. The Magpies then secured an impressive 3-3 draw with Liverpool before losing 4-2 at Brentford days later.

A run of two wins in 11 in the Premier League has left Newcastle sitting 12th in the table after 15 matches and has left club legend Shearer questioning the team’s mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not for the first time in recent weeks, this felt like a problem of mentality,” he said in his column in The Athletic.

“Nobody questioned Newcastle’s attitude at home to Liverpool, which was a great, see-saw game against top-class opposition, two good teams going toe-to-toe. At St James’ Park, they’ve beaten Tottenham Hotspur — admittedly, not such a stretch right now — drawn with Manchester City, beaten Arsenal and seen off Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, which tells you Howe’s players are capable of challenging. Capable of far better than 12th.

“But let me tell you something: big players do not just turn up for big games. The best players find a way of turning up every week, whoever the opposition and treating them the same. They turn up nine times out of 10.

“Newcastle are patently not doing this. There is no excuse for the lurch in performance from losing 2-0 at home to West Ham United and drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace to Liverpool and then Brentford. Something isn’t right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes impressed against Liverpool with two assists but struggled against Brentford along with several of his team-mates. | Getty Images

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe supported Shearer’s comments by stating his players’ attitude was not ‘strong enough’ against Brentford. He also acknowledged that the better players in the Premier League are able to perform consistently regardless of the opposition.

“The better players in the league are the better players because they repeatedly do it,” Howe said last week. “It’s easier to do it on the odd occasion here and there and show how good you are in phases.

“But I have to say, last year and the year before, the players were consistent in that respect. It’s harder for the more creative players to find that consistency. Teams will try to work out plans against you to try and nullify your strengths.

“But then you have to keep evolving your game and find ways to be effective. There are different reasons behind every individual’s performance. There is always a story behind the player - it’s not as clear as just, “perform”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The conditions have to be right and the players have to feel right. Everything has to be right for a player now to be at their best consistently. That’s what we’re trying to help them with.

“That’s everyone in the team, I’m not pointing fingers at any individuals. We all want the same thing and will work towards that.”

Next up for Newcastle is Leicester City at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies will then get an opportunity for revenge against Brentford in the Carabao Cup before travelling to Ipswich Town in their final match before Christmas.