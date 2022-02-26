Goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock saw The Magpies claim a 2-0 win against 10 man Brentford to climb up to 14th in the Premier League table with a fourth win in five matches.

It also saw the side extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to seven matches.

Following the win, Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben tweeted: “Important result and a great performance - thank you to the travelling @NUFC family for their tremendous support today!”

Matt Targett of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Mehrdad Ghodoussi added: “So proud of @NUFC - a very well deserved 3pts. ❤️”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also took to Twitter to react to the important win for Eddie Howe's side.

He posted: “A HUGE 3 points for the Toon. Really impressive performance again from all the team. TOON army magnificent again. Safe trip home everyone.”

