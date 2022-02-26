'So proud' – Alan Shearer and Newcastle United co-owners pay tribute to supporters following 2-0 win at Brentford
Newcastle United’s co-owners were delighted to see the side continue its fine form in the Premier League.
Goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock saw The Magpies claim a 2-0 win against 10 man Brentford to climb up to 14th in the Premier League table with a fourth win in five matches.
It also saw the side extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to seven matches.
Following the win, Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben tweeted: “Important result and a great performance - thank you to the travelling @NUFC family for their tremendous support today!”
Mehrdad Ghodoussi added: “So proud of @NUFC - a very well deserved 3pts. ❤️”
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also took to Twitter to react to the important win for Eddie Howe's side.
He posted: “A HUGE 3 points for the Toon. Really impressive performance again from all the team. TOON army magnificent again. Safe trip home everyone.”