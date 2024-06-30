Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Shearer has delivered a strong verdict on reports that Alexander Isak is wanted by Chelsea this summer.

Isak scored 25 goals in just 40 games in all competitions last season and was the Premier League’s third-highest scorer, beaten only by Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer. The Swedish international has gone from strength to strength in a Newcastle United shirt and is among the best strikers in English football since arriving from Real Sociedad for £63m in August 2022.

However, that has led to speculation that he may be sold this summer amid worries that Newcastle United may not be able to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules as well as their failure to qualify for European football next season. Isak has reiterated that he is happy in the north east and not thinking about a move away, however, that has not stopped clubs from around Europe showing interest in his services.

One of those has been Chelsea, the side who finished directly above the Magpies in the table last season. The Blues have reportedly approached Newcastle over a potential move for Isak, however, they have been put off by Newcastle’s demands of a fee - one that is likely to be more than the £115m they paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo last summer.

Losing Isak would be a big blow for the Magpies and whilst Shearer admits he is not worried about that possibility, he has revealed he would be ‘angry and disappointed’ to see Isak leave St James’ Park this summer. Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: “I’m not that worried. I don’t think he’ll leave. I don’t think it can happen.

“Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened. What he’s brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is, I’m not sure Chelsea could afford him either.

I’ve seen the reports and I don’t think there’s anything in that at all. I’d be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.”

