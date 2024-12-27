Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Shearer has delivered a surprise verdict on Jhon Duran’s red card against Newcastle United.

Duran was shown a straight red by Anthony Taylor for a stamp on Fabian Schar following a tough, but fair, tackle from the Magpies defender. The Magpies were already 1-0 ahead at that point thanks to Anthony Gordon’s superb second minute strike.

However, the Colombian’s dismissal was the turning point of the game as Newcastle were able to run-out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to second half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton. VAR, operated by Graham Scott at Stockley Park, checked Taylor’s decision and stuck with his call of a red card.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, however, Shearer revealed his former side may count themselves slightly fortunate to have been playing against ten men, saying: “I thought it was slightly harsh.

“When you're travelling at that much speed how can you be certain that he's got nowhere else to put his foot. Once the referee has given the red there was no way they were going to overturn it.”

At the time of Duran being shown a red card, the Villains were enjoying a good spell in the match and Ezri Konsa believes the dismissal ‘killed the game’ and his side’s chances of getting back into the contest. "From where I was it looked like Jhon Duran couldn't move but we can't change it now,” the England international said. “It killed the game, especially as he's been in good form. We have to move on."