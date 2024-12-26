Premier League release official Newcastle United statement following Bruno Guimaraes incident v Aston Villa
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle an early lead before Alexander Isak doubled their advantage in the second half. Jhon Duran was shown a straight red card for Villa for a foul on Fabian Schar in the first half.
Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was also sent off at half-time following a confrontation with a member of the Villa backroom staff.
Joelinton had a goal ruled out on the stroke of half-time for the ball going out of play in the build-up while Isak and Bruno Guimaraes both had second-half goals ruled out.
Isak was denied by the offside flag while Guimaraes’ goal was initially given before a VAR check ruled that the Brazilian had handled the ball before it went into the goal.
Explaining the VAR overturn, the Premier League Match Centre stated: “82’ VAR OVERTURN The VAR recommended that the goal was disallowed for a factual handball by Guimarães.”
Despite the three disallowed goals, Newcastle were still able to secure a comfortable win with Joelinton finding the net in stoppage time to make it 3-0. The win saw Eddie Howe’s side move above Villa and up to fifth in the Premier League table following a third straight league win.
Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Manchester United on Monday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.