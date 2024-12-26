Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United had three goals ruled out during their 3-0 Boxing Day win against Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle an early lead before Alexander Isak doubled their advantage in the second half. Jhon Duran was shown a straight red card for Villa for a foul on Fabian Schar in the first half.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was also sent off at half-time following a confrontation with a member of the Villa backroom staff.

Joelinton had a goal ruled out on the stroke of half-time for the ball going out of play in the build-up while Isak and Bruno Guimaraes both had second-half goals ruled out.

Isak was denied by the offside flag while Guimaraes’ goal was initially given before a VAR check ruled that the Brazilian had handled the ball before it went into the goal.

Explaining the VAR overturn, the Premier League Match Centre stated: “82’ VAR OVERTURN The VAR recommended that the goal was disallowed for a factual handball by Guimarães.”

Despite the three disallowed goals, Newcastle were still able to secure a comfortable win with Joelinton finding the net in stoppage time to make it 3-0. The win saw Eddie Howe’s side move above Villa and up to fifth in the Premier League table following a third straight league win.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Manchester United on Monday night.