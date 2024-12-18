Alan Shearer delivers two-word verdict as Newcastle United win 3-1 in Carabao Cup - highlights 9/10 key man
Sandro Tonali scored twice in the first half before Fabian Schar put the result beyond doubt with a close range finish in the second. Yoane Wissa pulled back a consolation goal for Brentford in stoppage time.
It saw Newcastle progress to the Carabao Cup semi-final for the second time in the space of two years. But they face a potentially challenging two-legged tie in the final four with Liverpool and Arsenal also progressing. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur compete for the last semi-final place on Thursday night.
Tonali opened the scoring with a drilled strike from distance inside the opening 10 minutes before doubling The Magpies’ lead with a volley from Anthony Gordon’s corner.
“And again Sandrooo,” Shearer tweeted following the second. “Very good technique.”
It was Tonali’s first goals for Newcastle since his debut in the 5-1 win against Aston Villa in August 2023. The Italian was named as the Shields Gazette’s man of the match, scoring a 9/10 match rating.
Newcastle have now scored 10 goals in their last three games at St James’ Park and claimed back to back wins heading into Saturday’s return to Premier League action at Ipswich Town. The Magpies reached the Carabao Cup final in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the final.
