Several Newcastle United players are at risk of a Carabao Cup suspension should they be booked and the hosts progress against Brentford tonight.

Sean Longstaff is suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards in the competition ahead of Wednesday night’s quarter-final. Any player booked twice in the competition before the semi-final stage is handed a one-match ban in the competition.

While yellow cards get wiped after the quarter-finals, any player who receives two bookings in the competition until the last-eight stage is handed a one-match ban. So any player who is booked for the second time in the competition for the winning side will miss the first leg of the semi-final.

Should Newcastle beat Brentford, those players are Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Fabian Schar. Nick Pope is also one booking away from suspension but is not involved in the match due to injury.

Newcastle have reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final in each of the last three seasons and haven’t officially lost a match in the competition at St James’ Park since a 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in 2017. They have also been beaten on penalties by Leicester City and Burnley after the scores finished level.

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten on penalties at Chelsea at this stage of the competition last season but got revenge by beating The Blues 2-0 at St James’ Park in the previous round this season. The Magpies reached the Carabao Cup final in 2023 where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.