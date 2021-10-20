Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United exit
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a message of support to Steve Bruce following his Tyneside exit.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:05 pm
Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter: “I know how tough it was for any manager at Newcastle for the last 14 years.
“I also know how badly Steve & his family wanted it to work. In difficult circumstances for everybody, he kept #NUFC up for two seasons.
“It’s a new era now, but thank you, Steve, for your effort & commitment.”