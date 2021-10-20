Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United exit

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a message of support to Steve Bruce following his Tyneside exit.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:05 pm

Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter: “I know how tough it was for any manager at Newcastle for the last 14 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I also know how badly Steve & his family wanted it to work. In difficult circumstances for everybody, he kept #NUFC up for two seasons.

“It’s a new era now, but thank you, Steve, for your effort & commitment.”

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Alan ShearerSteve BruceTwitter