Former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer has revealed who the Football Association spoke to before appointing Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel will be the next permanent England manager from January 1, 2025 following Gareth Southgate’s departure in the summer. Interim manager Lee Carsley will remain in temporary charge for the November international break.

It comes after a period of speculation linking Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with the England position. But Shearer revealed that no contact was made between the FA and Howe over becoming the next England manager - much to his surprise.

“I’m told they didn’t speak to Eddie Howe or they didn’t sound him out at all,” he said on the Rest is Football Podcast. “I’m reliably told, which is a big surprise for me considering he would be the outstanding English candidate.”

Shearer also ‘confirmed’ that talks had taken place with two of the most high profile managers working in football today.

“It’s confirmed apparently that they did reach out in the summer to Pep Guardiola,” he added. “And also I understand that they spoke to Carlo Ancelotti.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola and Ancelotti are two of the most decorated managers in the world, winning each of the last three Champions League titles between them. Ancelotti has won the Champions League more than any other manager with five wins while Guardiola has won the trophy on three occasions.

But both, as well as Tuchel, have not managed at international level before. The German is only England’s third ever foriegn manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Shearer felt the FA acted quickly due to the potential of roles at major clubs opening up in the near future, namely Manchester United. Current Man United head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure with the club currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table after seven matches.

Shearer added: “It’s happened so quickly, hasn’t it? I mean we said and you said the other day, there’s perhaps a reason why Lee Carsley was ruling himself out because practically that’s what he did.

“Maybe you were right in saying that he knew something that we didn’t know.

“You then have to look at what’s available to you. They’ve looked at Thomas Tuchel and have thought there is a chance he could get the Manchester United job pretty soon.

“So opportunity lies now. If they didn’t act quick now they weren’t going to get one of the outstanding candidates for the job.

“There’s no doubt he’s got an incredible CV, what he’s won and managing at the highest level, working with superstars. But this is going to be a very, very different test for him. It’s a bold move from the FA, there’s no doubt about it.

“We need a trophy, it’s as simple as that. And we need a manager that can deliver that.”

England have not won a trophy since the World Cup in 1966 but came close on a few occasions under Southgate, reaching the World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals.