Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes returned to the Brazil starting line-up to help his country to a 4-0 win over Peru in World Cup Qualifying.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After coming off the bench and grabbing an assist in the 2-1 win over Chile last week, the Newcastle United midfielder was reinstated into the starting line-up as Andreas Pereira, Luiz Henrique and a penalty brace from Raphinha helped get Brazil’s qualifying campaign back on track with consecutive wins.

And Guimaraes’ performance was praised by the Brazil media with leading sports outlet Globo Esporte stating the midfielder was an ‘important’ influence on the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played an important role in helping the defenders to get the ball out,” they wrote. “As time went by, he and Gerson adjusted their exits to occupy spaces closer to the area, even though the starting point was clearly with the two lined up side by side.

“In the final stretch of the first half, he moved the action more vertically and created good plays, such as when he left Rodrygo in a position to finish inside the area. He provided important dynamics in the second half and stretched the ball for Luiz Henrique to make the play that resulted in the third goal.”

Globo Esporte gave the 26-year-old a 7/10 rating, with only goalscorers Luiz Henrique (7.5/10) and Raphinha (8/10) scoring higher.

Guimaraes will now return to Newcastle in preparation for the Premier League match at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Brazilian has started every league match for Newcastle this season as captain and will be looking to help the side get back to winning ways after taking two points from their last three matches.