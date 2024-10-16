Alan Shearer voices concern amid Newcastle United boost as FA make manager decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Football Association have named former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as the next England manager.

The German becomes England’s third foreign manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello and will take charge from January 1, 2025 ahead of The Three Lions’ World Cup qualifying campaign. Tuchel last managed Bayern Munich but left at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after losing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

He previously won the Champions League with Chelsea having previously managed Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel becomes England’s permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, who left his post after Euro 2024 with Lee Carsley taking temporary charge.

Carsley was tipped to replace Southgate at one stage, while Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was also reported as a potential top target for the FA. But its understood that Howe had no formal contact with the FA regarding the England manager’s position.

Following confirmation of his appointment, Tuchel told the England website: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

The 51-year-old will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, who worked alongside him at Bayern last season. While Tuchel will be tasked of leading England to the next World Cup in 2026, in order to end the nation’s lengthy trophy drought, he will have to become the first foreign manager ever to win a World Cup.

Following news of the appointment, former Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer raised some concern over the pathway for English managers.

He said on the rest is football podcast: “It would be a bit of a concern [in terms of] what’s the pathway for English coaches?

“I hope they have spoken to English managers. I am reliably told they didn’t speak to Eddie Howe, which is a surprise to me as he’s the outstanding English candidate. I’m happy in a way because Newcastle are not going to lose their manager.”

While Tuchel has won 11 major trophies as a manager, no English manager has ever won the Premier League or any major trophy across Europe’s top five leagues since Harry Redknapp led Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2008.