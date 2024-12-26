Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United secured a convincing 3-0 Boxing Day win over 10-man Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton scored for The Magpies in a match which saw Villa reduced to 10 men in the first half as Jhon Duran was shown a straight red card for violent conduct against Fabian Schar.

Anthony Taylor’s on-field decision stood as the Premier League Match Centre explained: “The referee issued a red card to Durán for violent conduct. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer said on BBC 5 Live: “I thought [the red card] was slightly harsh.

“When you're travelling at that much speed how can you be certain that he's got nowhere else to put his foot? Once the referee has given the red there was no way they were going to overturn it.”

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery confirmed the club will appeal the three-match suspension Duran is now set to receive having felt Anthony Taylor rushed his decision to send the striker off.

“Always, I support VAR,” he said after the game. “We have to use VAR. VAR is to help the referee and today, whether it’s fair or unfair, it’s not his intention [to foul Schar]. It’s not clear a red card.

“It was not the intention to do it. I could accept if he was watching VAR to punish with a red card but the referee has given the red card. He can take his time and they have to be intelligent and the first moment it’s difficult to tell. I always agree with VAR.

“Of course, we will appeal. Three matches, wow, it’s hard to accept. For me, it’s not a red card. But I can accept the other team was thinking red card.

“[Duran’s] reaction was ‘sorry’, he did not to it on purpose.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe agreed with Emery and Shearer in thinking the dismissal.

“I haven't seen all the replays,” Howe said. “I've seen it once, that was live. I thought it was maybe harsh and I was surprised the red card came out.”

Tempers then flared in the tunnel at half-time as Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas shown red cards in what was described as a ‘20-man brawl’.