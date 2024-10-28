Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Newcastle United captain has given his take on his old club following their 2-1 defeat at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer has bemoaned the lack of energy in Newcastle United’s recent performances after Eddie Howe’s side slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at in-form Chelsea means the Magpies have now failed to win in any of their last five league fixtures and have not collected three points since a stunning strike from Harvey Barnes helped his side to a 2-1 win at Wolves in the middle of September. With a home game against title contenders Arsenal and a challenging away day at a Nottingham Forest side that have lost just once this season on the agenda for the next fortnight, Newcastle face a major test to turn around their form ahead of next month’s international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer assessed the current state of Howe’s side following Sunday’s defeat at Stamford Bridge and stressed the qualities that helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League in their first full season under the former Bournemouth manager have been severely lacking during the current campaign.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I look at Newcastle, I think, okay, what got them to where they were in terms of Champions League? It was their high press, it was their energy, it was their goals, it was how mean they were, how nasty they were. (I am) not seeing too much of that, certainly not enough, but nowhere near enough of it this season - and they've got a tough run now. They've got Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and then they've got Arsenal at home next Saturday. So it’s tough times for them at the minute.”

Shearer also pointed to Newcastle’s ‘terrible defending’ during Sunday’s defeat at Chelsea as the Magpies were punished by goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer - despite conceding the latter of the Blues duo was the big difference between the two sides.

He explained: “Palmer is the difference isn’t he. The pass was sublime, it was put on a plate, then Neto did incredibly well to get past Fabian Schar and he put it on a plate for Jackson in the middle. (It was) terrible defending by Newcastle, they opened them up with ease - but how many times are we going to say it. He just looks like he’s playing in the park with his pals. He’s just an incredible player, he got his goal as well, which again you look at defensively from Newcastle - but he’s just a super talent isn’t he?”