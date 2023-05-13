News you can trust since 1849
Alan Shearer impressed with what ‘great’ Newcastle United player did at Leeds United

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Alan Shearer was impressed with what Callum Wilson did in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th May 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle bounced back from an early Luke Ayling goal to lead 2-1 after two penalties scored by Callum Wilson. They also had Nick Pope to thank for a penalty save from Patrick Bamford with the score at 1-0.

But The Magpies were unable to hold out for the win as Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected effort saw the game finish 2-2.

Wilson’s brace made it 10 goals in his last nine games for the striker and took his personal tally to 17 for the season. No player has scored 17 Premier League goals for United in a single season since Shearer netted 22 during the 2003-04 campaign.

The Newcastle No. 9 has converted all nine of his penalties since joining the club in 2020. And Shearer gave credit to the striker for his ‘confidence’ and ‘composure’ under pressure as he sent Joel Robles the wrong way with a penalty straight into the middle of the goal.

“Great composure and confidence @CallumWilson #LEENEW,” Shearer tweeted during the match.

After the match, which leaves Newcastle sitting third in the table with three games left to play - Shearer added: “If you can’t win, don’t get beaten.”

The Magpies need two wins from their final three matches in order to guarantee Champions League qualification or they will have to depend on Manchester United and Liverpool results elsewhere. Eddie Howe’s side are currently four points clear of Liverpool in fifth with Jurgen Klopp’s side facing Leicester City on Monday evening.

Related topics:Callum WilsonAlan ShearerLeeds UnitedElland RoadPatrick BamfordNick PopeLuke AylingPremier League