News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe recounts 'confrontation' with angry Leeds United fan

Eddie Howe was confronted by a Leeds United fan late in Newcastle United's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th May 2023, 15:37 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe has revealed his concerns after being confronted by a Leeds United fan at Elland Road.

A supporter ran on to the touchline late in Newcastle United's 2-2 draw this afternoon as Kieran Trippier waited to take a free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can’t remember whether he pushed me or not," said Newcastle's head coach. "I’ve got no idea. It’s such a strange thing, because you’re concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can’t repeat, and then he’s led away.

Most Popular

“I think that’s what happened, but someone might tell me something different.

“I’m OK. Moments like that do make you think. The safety of staff, players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful. Security is so important.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful. Certainly, it makes you think, Those sorts of situations, no-one should have to face that. No-one should have to feel that their own personal safety is violated.”

Asked if what the fan had said had been insulting towards him or his club, Howe said: "It was very much personal to me. You’re used to it in football."

Callum Wilson cancelled out an opener from Luke Ayling with a penalty after Nick Pope had saved a spot kick from Patrick Bamford.

The striker gave Howe's side a second-half lead with a second-half penalty, but Rasmus Kristensen claimed a point for Sam Allardyce's side with a deflected goal in the 79th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Maybe, the longer time goes on, we might think that’s a really good point for us," said Howe. "I don’t feel that now. I feel disappointed we haven’t won.”

Related topics:Leeds UnitedEddie Howe