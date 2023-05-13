Eddie Howe has revealed his concerns after being confronted by a Leeds United fan at Elland Road.

A supporter ran on to the touchline late in Newcastle United's 2-2 draw this afternoon as Kieran Trippier waited to take a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t remember whether he pushed me or not," said Newcastle's head coach. "I’ve got no idea. It’s such a strange thing, because you’re concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can’t repeat, and then he’s led away.

“I think that’s what happened, but someone might tell me something different.

“I’m OK. Moments like that do make you think. The safety of staff, players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful. Security is so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful. Certainly, it makes you think, Those sorts of situations, no-one should have to face that. No-one should have to feel that their own personal safety is violated.”

Asked if what the fan had said had been insulting towards him or his club, Howe said: "It was very much personal to me. You’re used to it in football."

Callum Wilson cancelled out an opener from Luke Ayling with a penalty after Nick Pope had saved a spot kick from Patrick Bamford.

The striker gave Howe's side a second-half lead with a second-half penalty, but Rasmus Kristensen claimed a point for Sam Allardyce's side with a deflected goal in the 79th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad