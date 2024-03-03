Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer has praised Eddie Howe’s tactical tweak that helped Newcastle United secure a 3-0 win against Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Despite being defeated 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium last time out in the Premier League and failure to overcome Championship side Blackburn Rovers during normal and extra-time on Tuesday night, Howe opted to make just one change from the starting line up at Ewood Park with Sven Botman replacing Jamaal Lascelles.

However, to combat Newcastle’s defensive fragilities, Howe tightened up his team and ensured their opponents were rarely allowed to run beyond the Magpies defence - a small change that paid great dividends on a wet afternoon on Tyneside. Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer commended Howe’s change and analysed the first goal, a brilliant counter-attack involving Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and eventual goal scorer Alexander Isak - a goal that will go down in history as Newcastle’s 1500th in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer said: “It was a slight tweak today. They sat a little bit deeper which meant that there was less space between the lines in midfield and they did that really well.

“They got numbers behind the ball and when they did win it, they looked to hit them really quickly on the break. Look at the first goal, okay you’ve got the pace with Gordon who’s having a brilliant season, he really is. We’ll look at Bruno and where he comes from for the goal in a minute and a tap in for Isak.

“But when you look at the set up and to say they sat a little deeper and not leave much space. They were more selective when they pressed and pragmatic. WHat they did was they got men in and then they chose their time to press and stop the ball getting into the forwards and let in any space there.

“Then they win the ball and they look to hit them on the break. Bruno, look where he comes from. He comes from his own box to help support the attack and Isak deserved that tap in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer was also a big fan of Newcastle’s second goal of the afternoon as Gordon capitalised on an error by Jose Sa to smash home his tenth goal of the season in all competitions. In another well worked counter-attack, Schar’s ball found Joe Willock free on the halfway line who fed Jacob Murphy who, in turn, set up Gordon for the goal.

Analysing this on Match of the Day, Shearer praised both Willock and Murphy for their involvement, describing the pass by the former Norwich City man as ‘incredible.