Newcastle United have taken a step towards a second Wembley appearance after coming through a hard fought FA Cup tie against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Newcastle United came out on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline in the Midlands as two Joe Willock goals secured them safe passage into the next round. They were given a very early scare, though, when Ethan Laird gave the hosts a lead inside the first minute before a rocket by Tomoki Itawa pulled Birmingham City level five minutes before half-time.

Between those goals, Callum Wilson found time to net his first of the season on his first start of the season. Wilson had gone over nine months without scoring before netting on Saturday - his first ever FA Cup goal for the Magpies.

Willock’s second eight minutes from time in the second-half secured the win and United’s place in the hat for the Fifth Round draw. Coming just three days after their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Saturday’s win over Birmingham was a huge potential banana skin avoided and one that helps Newcastle take another step forward to another possible Wembley appearance.

For Newcastle United, any appearance at Wembley is a rarity, although this will be their second in three seasons, whilst two visits to the national stadium in the same season is almost unfathomable. And yet that’s what the Magpies are currently facing the prospect of doing.

Their win over Arsenal meant that Eddie Howe became the first Newcastle United manager since Stan Seymour to guide the club to two major cup finals, whilst no manager since Ruud Gullit in 1999 has led the Magpies out at Wembley for an FA Cup final.

Howe now has a real chance at doing that and for Alan Shearer, it is the Magpies boss that deserves huge credit for this transformation.

“Eddie Howe deserves a lot of credit.” Shearer said on BBC following the game. “He’s taken the cup competitions seriously. He’s made changes today, but they had to be made after midweek [against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup].

“He’s got a good team who like to play on the front foot and like to play with energy. They’ve shown today they have a good squad.”

Whilst Newcastle United emerged as victors on a rain swept evening in the Midlands, Birmingham City deserve immense credit for playing a huge part in a memorable FA Cup tie. The Blues, who were relegated from the Championship last season, look set to bounce back to the second tier at the first time of asking under Chris Davies and were 18 games unbeaten before Howe’s side arrived in the Midlands.

“I think Birmingham can be really proud with the way they went about the game,” Shearer added. “They came up against a strong team. It was a great game of football.”

Newcastle United will find out who they will play in the next round of the cup when the draw is conducted on Monday night.

