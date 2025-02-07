Newcastle United star posts social media update after two-month injury blow

Newcastle United welcomed back Callum Wilson from injury late on during their 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Wilson’s brief cameo against Arsenal on Wednesday night was just the fifth time that he had featured for Newcastle United this season. The 32-year-old began the season sidelined with a hamstring and back issue, one that he didn’t recover from until November.

However, he was able to make just four substitute appearances before suffering a setback against Brentford in December. Whilst he had to settle for a place on the bench on Wednesday night, it was good to see Wilson back in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad with hopes that he can stay fit and help provide cover and competition for Alexander Isak between now and the end of the campaign.

Taking to social media after the win against Arsenal, Wilson posted a photo of himself back at St James’ Park and in training gear with the caption: ‘Proud of the team last night!! Onto, Wembley.’

Wilson’s last goal in black-and-white came at Turf Moor in May as he put the Magpies ahead on a day they would triumph 4-1 against Burnley. That goal came just a week after he netted in a 5-1 triumph against Sheffield United - goals that put him second on the list of Newcastle United’s all-time Premier League goalscorers.

However, Wilson now sits third on that list with Isak now behind only Alan Shearer after a brilliant campaign that has seen him register 17 goals to date. With Isak set to start the majority of games between now and the end of the campaign, Wilson’s role will likely see him support the Swede and be available off the bench when required at the end of matches.

However, that doesn’t mean that the former Bournemouth man won’t get opportunities to impress from the off in games and could be handed a first start of the season at the weekend when the Magpies travel to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup Fourth Round. Despite being at the club for five seasons, Wilson has never played in an FA Cup match for the Magpies - a streak which could come to an end this weekend.