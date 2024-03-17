Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Shearer believes Eddie Howe has enough 'credit in the bank' at Newcastle United to remain in charge of the club regardless of what happens this season.

The Magpies exited the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday evening. It leaves Howe's side with just the Premier League to play for having been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and reaching the quarter-finals of the two domestic cup competitions.

Newcastle sit 10th in the table with 10 games remaining and have seventh-placed West Ham United next up at St James' Park on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off). A victory for The Magpies would see them leapfrog The Hammers in the table heading into the final two months of the season.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After Howe helped Newcastle survive relegation in 2021-22, he led the club to a fourth-place finish and a Carabao Cup final in his first full season in charge of the club. But the current campaign has been blighted by a hectic fixture schedule and numerous injury issues to key players.

And Shearer is confident Howe will remain as United's head coach regardless of how the final 10 games unfold.

"This season has been tough for Newcastle, but there have been mitigating circumstances, the injuries, especially to Nick Pope and Joelinton," Shearer said on BBC One. "They miss both of those a lot.