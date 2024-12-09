Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United are at risk of becoming ‘stale’ if things don’t improve for his former club.

Newcastle have won two of their last 11 Premier League matches and currently sit 12th in the table after 15 games. The Magpies were beaten 4-2 at Brentford on Saturday afternoon to make it four games without a win for Eddie Howe’s side.

And Shearer has pointed to Newcastle’s three games before Christmas as being ‘huge’ for the club amid a difficult spell.

“It's not great at Newcastle,” Shearer said on the Rest is Football. “The next three games are huge games and you know what happens, the pressure comes on. They've got Leicester at home at the weekend, they've got Brentford in the [Carabao Cup] quarter-final at home then they've got Ipswich away so the next three are huge.”

Newcastle narrowly missed out on Europe last season, becoming only the second Premier League side in the last decade to finish seventh in the league and not qualify. In the 2022-23 campaign, Howe’s side shocked the Premier League by finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

“They have to get back to what Newcastle were 18 months, two years ago,” Shearer added. “Remember when we were talking about their energy and high pressing and all of that? That hasn't happened enough this season and it feels as if it's on the edge of being stale and that has to improve.”

Newcastle boss Howe echoed a similar sentiment about ‘staleness’ creeping into the squad after limited investment into the squad in the last two transfer windows.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season,” Howe said. “Sometimes, the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product.

“So I think we’re aware of that. But it’s about what we’re able to do rather than, ‘I want’. ‘I want’ is clear. It’s what we’re able to do that is the key thing.”

The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs next month with Newcastle wanting to strengthen in key areas but also under pressure to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.