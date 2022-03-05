Alan Shearer names his man of the match for Newcastle United in 2-1 win over Brighton
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer singled out one player for praise following the 2-1 win over Brighton at St James’s Park.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:59 pm
Goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar put United 2-0 ahead before Lewis Dunk’s second half goal pulled one back for Brighton.
And Shearer named Newcastle’s second goalscorer, Schar as man of the match.
Shearer posted on Twitter following the match: “Fabian Schar MOM."
“That 2nd Half was a slog, but a brilliant win.”
The result saw Newcastle move seven points clear of the relegation zone.