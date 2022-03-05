Alan Shearer names his man of the match for Newcastle United in 2-1 win over Brighton

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer singled out one player for praise following the 2-1 win over Brighton at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:59 pm

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar put United 2-0 ahead before Lewis Dunk’s second half goal pulled one back for Brighton.

And Shearer named Newcastle’s second goalscorer, Schar as man of the match.

Shearer posted on Twitter following the match: “Fabian Schar MOM."

Fabian Schaer celebrates with Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“That 2nd Half was a slog, but a brilliant win.”

The result saw Newcastle move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

