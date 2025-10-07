Bruno Guimaraes was the mastermind behind Newcastle's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Guimaraes opened the scoring with an excellent strike from distance in the 58th minute against the Tricky Trees, before helping finish the job in the final 10 minutes by winning a penalty that was emphatically converted by Nick Woltemade.

The Brazil international was equally as impressive without the ball as he was with it, making a match-high three tackles, alongside four recoveries and winning 10 of his 16 duels (FotMob). Guimaraes was also the most-fouled player on the pitch (5), while simultaneously committing the most offences himself (3).

Bruno Guimaraes' strike that fired Newcastle United into the lead against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

So impressive was Guimaraes’ performance that Shearer named him alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo of Chelsea in the midfield for his Premier League Team of the Week.

"A true captain's performance,” the Newcastle record goalscorer said of Guimaraes on the Premier League website, adding: “Opened the scoring against Nottingham Forest and then won the penalty that sealed the win."

Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week: Senne Lammens; Jurrien Timber, Leny Yoro, Josh Acheampong, Marc Cucurella; Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Bruno Guimaraes; Mohammed Kudus, Donyell Malen, Antoine Semenyo.

Shearer had already expressed delight at Guimaraes’ goal against Forest, posting ‘Bruuuunnnnnoooooo👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏’ on X after the ball hit the back of the net.

Guimaraes also received high praise from manager Eddie Howe, who labelled the midfielder an ‘unbelievable player’. “Bruno's goal was a moment of magic from an unbelievable player,” said the boss. “He makes a difference more often than not.” Guimaraes himself took to social media after the match to express his delight with the goal and result, writing on Instagram: “Three very important points. Very happy with the goal and the performance of the whole team. Howay the lads. See you after the International break. God’s plans.”

Shearer replied to Guimaraes’ post, saying ‘well done skipper’, while Woltemade also commented ‘magic’.

What next for Newcastle United?

Many of the Magpies’ stars will now jet off for international duty, including Guimaraes, whose Brazil side face friendlies in Asia against South Korea and Japan. But supporters will hope as many of them as possible can get well rested over the next couple of weeks.

That’s because a demanding schedule of four games in 11 days follows, starting with Brighton away in the Premier League on 18th October. After that, Newcastle host Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup, respectively - the latter seeing the Tynesiders continue their title defence in the fourth round.

Sunday’s win over the Tricky Trees lifts Newcastle to 11th place and despite their slow start, they’re now just four points behind Manchester City in fifth.

