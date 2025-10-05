Bruno Guimaraes celebrates during Newcastle United’s 2-0 win v Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Bruno Guimaraes scored and won a penalty to help Eddie Howe’s side to three points at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes got back amongst the goals to help Newcastle United get back to winning ways in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes won back possession and opened the scoring for The Magpies against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon with his 25-yard strike dipping into the right side of the goal.

The Brazilian then won Newcastle a penalty in the closing stages as he was fouled inside the box by former Magpie Elliot Anderson. Nick Woltemade stepped up and scored for the third successive match to secure a 2-0 win.

It was only Newcastle's second win in the Premier League this season but one that takes them up to 11th in the table heading into the second international break.

Guimaraes and Joelinton will now go away with the Brazil squad for friendly matches against South Korea and Japan in Seoul and Tokyo, respectively. Coincidentally, the duo have played at both stadiums previously with Newcastle in pre-season.

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes impact

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hailed Guimaraes as his side’s ‘difference maker’ during the game.

"Good performance,” Howe told Sky Sports. “Not a lot of goalmouth action in the first half so we had to be patient today. The second half was better.

“I thought we had control of the second half and we needed a moment to bring us the goal. Bruno's goal was a moment of magic from an unbelievable player. He makes a difference more often than not.

“We started the season really well defensively. We have been solid and resilient. A good mix for us because you are only a goal away from winning a game.

"The break has probably come at a bad time for us with the momentum. We will take it and dust the players down and regroup."