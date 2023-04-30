News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
6 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
7 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
11 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
11 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Alan Shearer reveals damning Newcastle United stat v Southampton before ‘brilliant’ performance

Callum Wilson came off the bench to notch his 14th and 15th goals of the season as Newcastle United came from behind to win 3-1 against Southampton.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 20:57 BST

Newcastle trailed 1-0 at the break after Stuart Armstrong gave The Saints the lead in the run-up to half-time. But Wilson’s introduction after the break helped turn the game in The Magpies’ favour as he scored twice either side of a Theo Walcott own goal to help the hosts to their eighth win in nine Premier League matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson also saw a goal ruled out by VAR and hit the crossbar twice with the same shot as he was once again denied his first hat-trick for the club. It was the 31-year-old’s ninth brace since joining Newcastle in 2020.

And Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was quick to highlight Wilson’s introduction as the turning point in the game.

Most Popular

“Not one shot on target for the Toon in the first half,” Shearer tweeted. “Down the hill in the second half and on comes @CallumWilson and changes it all. A brilliant performance from him #NEWSOU.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since missing out on the England squad in March, Wilson has responded with eight goals in his last seven appearances for Newcastle. A record made even more impressive when you take into account that he has started only two of those games.

Wilson’s brace sees The Magpies remain third in the Premier League table with just five games remaining in the 2022-23 season.

Related topics:Callum WilsonSouthamptonAlan ShearerTheo WalcottPremier LeagueVAR