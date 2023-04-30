News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
3 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
4 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player set for Arsenal return

Eddie Howe hopes to have Sean Longstaff back for Arsenal’s visit to St James’ Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST

Longstaff missed Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton this afternoon with the foot injury he suffered against Everton on Thursday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the midfielder – who had featured in the club’s 32 previous Premier League games – could be back for next Sunday’s home game against second-placed Arsenal.

“Sean picked up a knock on his foot,” said United’s head coach. “There’s no break or fracture, we think. So we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today. But hopefully he’ll be back very soon.”

Most Popular

Asked if the Arsenal game would come too soon for Longstaff, Howe said: “I hope not, no, I hope he’ll be available pretty soon, but it’s difficult to guarantee that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton thanks to two goals from half-time substitute Callum Wilson and an own goal from Theo Walcott.

“A much better display in the second half, it was always going to be tough, and we didn’t take Southampton for granted,” said Howe.

Wilson – who had dropped to the bench after scoring two goals in the club’s 4-1 win over Everton – replaced Anthony Gordon at the break.

Asked about the impact of the 15-goal striker, Howe said: “He was outstanding like he has been whenever he’s played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad, and what an impact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s always had the desire to score. It’s what he lives for. The team has got him in good areas, and it’s his job to finish that off.”

Related topics:SouthamptonArsenalSean Longstaff