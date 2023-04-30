Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player set for Arsenal return

Longstaff missed Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton this afternoon with the foot injury he suffered against Everton on Thursday night.

However, the midfielder – who had featured in the club’s 32 previous Premier League games – could be back for next Sunday’s home game against second-placed Arsenal.

“Sean picked up a knock on his foot,” said United’s head coach. “There’s no break or fracture, we think. So we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today. But hopefully he’ll be back very soon.”

Asked if the Arsenal game would come too soon for Longstaff, Howe said: “I hope not, no, I hope he’ll be available pretty soon, but it’s difficult to guarantee that.”

Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton thanks to two goals from half-time substitute Callum Wilson and an own goal from Theo Walcott.

“A much better display in the second half, it was always going to be tough, and we didn’t take Southampton for granted,” said Howe.

Wilson – who had dropped to the bench after scoring two goals in the club’s 4-1 win over Everton – replaced Anthony Gordon at the break.

Asked about the impact of the 15-goal striker, Howe said: “He was outstanding like he has been whenever he’s played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad, and what an impact.

