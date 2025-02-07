The Magpies all-time record goalscorer was delighted as his former club claimed a place in the Carabao Cup Final with a win against the Gunners.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies went into the game looking to build on a 2-0 win over the Gunners in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last month and produced a performance full of energy and intensity that helped them land a second visit to Wembley in three seasons. A first-half strike from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon’s second-half effort saw Eddie Howe’s side replicate their first leg win and claim a much deserved win against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all earned praise for their performances against the Gunners - but it was Italy international Tonali and centre-back Burn who received wholesome praise from Shearer, who revealed he sent a message to the latter praising him for his ‘amazing’ form in recent weeks.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “Tonali, I thought was magnificent. What a signing he’s been. After a tough start with what he went through, he's really stepped up, been unbelievable. Dan Burn, wow, big Dan Burn again. I text him today saying, ‘God, you've been amazing the last few weeks’. There were so many impressive performances from the players and, as I said, particularly from the manager. I just thought he got his tactics absolutely spot on and Arsenal couldn't live with the intensity, the aggression and the energy that Newcastle had.”

Magpies boss Howe gave an insight into his tactical approach in the aftermath of the game as he revealed last year’s Champions League campaign played a part in helping his squad prepare for a quick turnaround in fixtures earlier this week.

What did Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe say?

He told Sky Sports: “The intention was to be aggressive and sometimes when you do that it doesn't always work. Today it did. I thought it helped to solidify our plan. We had to retreat at times but we were always in the game. The work started on Monday, which is quick. The Champions League last year helped us to work on those two-day turnarounds. We do tweak things depending on the opposition. We felt we needed more height in the team, we wanted solidity at the back and we had to change in order to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players followed the instruction to the letter, they deserve the credit. Fabian [Schar] had big distances to cover in his job, tracking Declan Rice whether he dropped low or went wide or went central. At times he went right across the pitch. He is a good athlete and is very capable of doing it."

The Magpies are back in action on Saturday evening when they visit League One title favourites Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.