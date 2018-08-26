Alan Shearer's cutting reaction to Michael Owen's startling revelation about his career

Alan Shearer and Michael Owen.
Alan Shearer has reacted to Michael Owen's revelation that he "hated" playing for the last "six or seven" years of his career.

Newcastle United's club-record signing claimed in an interview with BT sport that he was "gone" after suffering a serious hamstring injury early in his career.

"Once I did it once I was gone, really," said Owen, signed by United for £16million in 2005.

"I was quick, running in channels, beating people. That's who I was – compared to the last six or so years when I turned into the only thing I could.

"I was petrified of running into a channel. I just knew I was going to tear a muscle. The worst thing about it is your instinct is to do what you have done all your life, but you start thinking 'oh no, don't'.

"For six or seven years I hated it. I couldn't wait to retire.

"It wasn't me. All I was doing is coming short, linking play and getting in the box. It ended up with people thinking I was a great goalscorer who didn't do much else. Mentally I could do it, but physically I couldn't."

TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted about the "overwhelming reaction" to Owen's "honest" interview.

And Shearer – who played alongside Owen at Newcastle – replied to Humphrey on Twitter.

"Not sure @nufc fans, teammates or employers will want to thank him," tweeted Shearer.