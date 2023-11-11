AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle United: Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on The Magpies' defeat at the Vitality Stadium

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer hit out at his former club following the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

It was Newcastle's first Premier League defeat in over two months as a Dominic Solanke brace in the second half saw The Cherries claim only their second league win of the season to move out of the relegation zone. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is still yet to beat his former club in the league in three attempts.

The Magpies went into the game with 11 players ruled out due to injury and suspension and saw Miguel Almiron go off injured in the first half.

Bournemouth won the game comfortably in the end with Newcastle having to rely on the efforts of goalkeeper Nick Pope to keep the scoreline down.

Following the match, Shearer took to Twitter to write: "By far the better team won on the night. Newcastle have injuries and suspensions, but they were really poor and nowhere near it.

"Well done Bournemouth #BOUNEW."

The defeat leaves Newcastle sitting seventh in the Premier League table after 12 matches heading into the international break. They could drop to eighth should Brighton & Hove Albion win against Sheffield United on Sunday.